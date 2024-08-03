Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,290 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEY opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.