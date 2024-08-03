Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Trading Up 0.5%

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMUGet Free Report)’s share price were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.05 and last traded at $22.02. Approximately 18,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 28,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.