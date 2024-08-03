Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Trading Up 0.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.05 and last traded at $22.02. Approximately 18,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 28,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
