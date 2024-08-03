Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Trading Up 0.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.05 and last traded at $22.02. Approximately 18,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 28,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

