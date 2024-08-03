Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1,093.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $449.73. 2,059,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,110. The business has a 50 day moving average of $432.13 and a 200 day moving average of $401.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $468.78. The company has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $92,146.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,223.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $92,146.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,223.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart 7,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,062 shares of company stock worth $5,589,790. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.30.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

