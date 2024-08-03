InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.11 and its 200-day moving average is $102.11.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.