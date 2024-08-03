Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.41.

INTC stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

