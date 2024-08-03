Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Integral Ad Science updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
Integral Ad Science Stock Up 14.2 %
Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,134.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.
Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science
In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $80,198.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $25,379.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $80,198.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $218,311 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
