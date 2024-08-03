Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Integral Ad Science updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 14.2 %

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,134.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $80,198.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $25,379.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $80,198.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $218,311 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IAS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAS

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.