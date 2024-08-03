Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on September 30th

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $11.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of IBP stock opened at $231.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.93. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $281.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 8.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBP. Truist Financial raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Recommended Stories

