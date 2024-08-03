Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $181.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $131.59 and a 12-month high of $228.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,844,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,750 shares of company stock worth $89,169,833 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 27,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 635,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,577,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $1,394,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $58,687,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $33,765,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

