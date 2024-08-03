Insider Selling: SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Chairman Sells 49,765 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.73. 1,866,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.99. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,368,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,691,000 after buying an additional 88,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after buying an additional 1,524,302 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,492,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in SBA Communications by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,765,000 after buying an additional 166,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

