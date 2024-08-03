ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 172.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 67.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.09. 3,013,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.8143 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

See Also

