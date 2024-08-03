Inchcape (LON:INCH) Hits New 1-Year High at $873.00

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 873 ($11.23) and last traded at GBX 864 ($11.11), with a volume of 917352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 843 ($10.84).

Several research firms recently issued reports on INCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.38) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 798.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 740.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,281.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Inchcape’s payout ratio is 5,230.77%.

In related news, insider Alison Platt purchased 12,143 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.59) per share, with a total value of £99,936.89 ($128,552.73). In related news, insider Alison Platt purchased 12,143 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.59) per share, with a total value of £99,936.89 ($128,552.73). Also, insider Adrian Lewis sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 768 ($9.88), for a total transaction of £50,242.56 ($64,628.97). 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

