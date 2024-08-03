IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Given New $236.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $236.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IEX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.71.

NYSE:IEX opened at $194.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.28. IDEX has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.41.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in IDEX by 414.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP grew its position in IDEX by 17.1% in the second quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

