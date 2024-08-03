Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.40

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.40 and traded as high as C$11.50. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$10.83, with a volume of 1,625,920 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.73.

The company has a market cap of C$4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.42.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.57 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.7249725 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. In other news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

