Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 93.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $11.22 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HRZN. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.70.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

