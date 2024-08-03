Hop Protocol Price Down 19.9% This Week (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $54,368.76 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

