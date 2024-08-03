HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE DINO traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.76. 2,074,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,030. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DINO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

