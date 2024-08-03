HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,030. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.80%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.75%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

