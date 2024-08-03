HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 6.6 %

NYSE:DINO traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.76. 2,074,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.54.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

