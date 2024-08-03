Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,044 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 6.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,513,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,573 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,919,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,967,000 after purchasing an additional 168,185 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $42,576,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,163,000 after buying an additional 1,165,256 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HL. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 7.4 %

Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 2.01. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In related news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hecla Mining news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $121,728.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 607,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,556.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

