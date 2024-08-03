HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the technology company on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

HealthStream has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HealthStream to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $29.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $31.15.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

