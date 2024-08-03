Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.530-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.53-1.58 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,433,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,612. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

