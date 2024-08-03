Head-To-Head Comparison: Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Qorvo has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo -0.66% 14.73% 8.12% JinkoSolar 2.74% 11.12% 2.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

88.6% of Qorvo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Qorvo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Qorvo and JinkoSolar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 2 10 6 0 2.22 JinkoSolar 1 5 0 0 1.83

Qorvo currently has a consensus price target of $120.83, suggesting a potential upside of 11.96%. JinkoSolar has a consensus price target of $26.60, suggesting a potential upside of 40.67%. Given JinkoSolar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than Qorvo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qorvo and JinkoSolar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $3.77 billion 2.72 -$70.32 million ($0.73) -147.85 JinkoSolar $16.72 billion 0.06 $485.56 million $6.41 2.95

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Qorvo. Qorvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JinkoSolar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets. The CSG segment supplies connectivity and sensor components and systems featuring various technologies, such as UWB, Matter, Bluetooth Low Energy, Zigbee, Thread, Wi-Fi, cellular IoT, and MEMS-/BAW-based sensors. It serves markets, such as smart home, industrial automation, automotive, smartphones, wearables, gaming, and industrial and enterprise access points. The ACG segment supplies cellular RF solutions for smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and various other devices. The company also offers foundry services for defense primes and other defense and aerospace customers. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. It operates in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of December 31, 2023, it had an integrated annual capacity of 85 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 90 GW for solar cells; and 110 GW for solar modules. It operates in China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, Germany, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

