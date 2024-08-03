HarbourVest Global Private Equity (OTCMKTS:HVPQF) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61. 135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

