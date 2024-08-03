Hamilton Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hamilton Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $177.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,179,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,546. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.09. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $185.43.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

