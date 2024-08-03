Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 876 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Hamilton Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,998,000 after buying an additional 1,614,158 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $128,523,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $92,585,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,465,000 after buying an additional 723,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after buying an additional 662,293 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,286,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,702,789. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.85. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $97.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

