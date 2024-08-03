Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 52,604 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hamilton Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 52,604 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Walt Disney by 84.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $244,754,000 after buying an additional 916,772 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,433,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,202,989. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average is $105.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $163.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

