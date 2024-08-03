Hamilton Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 236.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,700,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 86,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Cameco stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,842,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,909. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $32.89 and a 12 month high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

