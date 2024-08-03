Hamilton Wealth LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRNS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Transcat by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Transcat by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $414,933.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $414,933.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Jenkins sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $756,410.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,094.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,215 shares of company stock worth $2,969,084. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.60. 79,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.46 million, a P/E ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.19 and a 200-day moving average of $115.80. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.12.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

