Hamilton Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Hamilton Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.40% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 180,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 195,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IGLD traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 34,073 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

