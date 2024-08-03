Hamilton Wealth LLC Invests $3.33 Million in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned 8.40% of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of DUSL stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.31. 43,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,005. Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $57.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 million, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 2.71.

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (DUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Industrial Select Sector index. The fund provides 3X leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US industrial companies. DUSL was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

