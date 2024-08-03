Hamilton Wealth LLC Invests $152,000 in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. 18,067,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,770,670. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $17.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

