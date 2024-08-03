Hamilton Wealth LLC Invests $1.71 Million in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ProShares Ultra Financials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 2,903.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Down 5.0 %

UYG traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,395. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average is $63.94. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

ProShares Ultra Financials Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

