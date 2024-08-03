Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $8.99 Million Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Invesco Water Resources ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 59,900.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,017,000. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000.

NASDAQ PHO traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.03. 58,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,062. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $70.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0926 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

