GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) Shares Down 9.9%

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 0.66 and last traded at 0.69. Approximately 224,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 216,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.77.

GRI Bio Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of 8.36.

Get GRI Bio alerts:

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported -5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

GRI Bio Company Profile

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GRI Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRI Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.