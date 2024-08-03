Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, August 5th

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, August 5th. The 1-11 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenlane stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Greenlane at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

