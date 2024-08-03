Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at B. Riley

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GRBK traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.79. 640,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,755. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $78.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $560.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Green Brick Partners

In related news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,666.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Green Brick Partners news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,666.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,292,000 after acquiring an additional 307,304 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,687,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 100,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 73,506 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 59,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 73,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 53,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.