Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Saturday, October 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Graphic Packaging has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Graphic Packaging has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

GPK stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

