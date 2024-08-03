GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,323,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 15,382,883 shares.The stock last traded at $55.80 and had previously closed at $47.10.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average is $44.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDL. Socha Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

