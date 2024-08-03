Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7,484.00

Shares of Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,484 ($96.27) and traded as high as GBX 8,460 ($108.82). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 8,400 ($108.05), with a volume of 4,542 shares.

Goodwin Stock Down 8.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £578.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3,684.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,518 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,415.44.

Goodwin Company Profile

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

