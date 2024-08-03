Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $125,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:PFFV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 112,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,498. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

