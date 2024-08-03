Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $51.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

GIL opened at $41.34 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $862.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.10 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 212,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

