GICTrade Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $86.99 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, GICTrade has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One GICTrade token can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $86.99 million and approximately $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.87661003 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

