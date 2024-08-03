Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38. Gates Industrial also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.290-1.350 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTES. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE GTES opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $862.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $328,641,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

