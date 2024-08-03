Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.85 billion. Garmin also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.000 EPS.

Garmin Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.52. 943,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,842. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.48.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Garmin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.83.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

