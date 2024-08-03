Games for a Living 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.18 Million (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Games for a Living token can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Games for a Living has a market capitalization of $30.48 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Games for a Living has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Games for a Living Token Profile

Games for a Living’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,532,832,695 tokens. The official website for Games for a Living is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal.

Games for a Living Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,532,832,695.382315 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.012059 USD and is down -8.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,735,277.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

