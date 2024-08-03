Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.
Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance
FYBR traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,493,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 241.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on FYBR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
