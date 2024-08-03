Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 65,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 18,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Stock Down 12.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Company Profile

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

