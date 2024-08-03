Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Frequency Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $13.24 on Friday. Frequency Electronics has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $125.65 million, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Frequency Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $1,511,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in Frequency Electronics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.