Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Frequency Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $13.24 on Friday. Frequency Electronics has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $125.65 million, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.
Frequency Electronics Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.
Institutional Trading of Frequency Electronics
Frequency Electronics Company Profile
Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Frequency Electronics
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.