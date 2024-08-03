Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.99

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.99 and traded as high as C$14.15. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$13.70, with a volume of 1,359,305 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRU shares. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.25 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.45.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.98.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$74.27 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Insider Transactions at Freehold Royalties

In related news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke acquired 8,590 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,486.90. In other news, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, with a total value of C$276,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke acquired 8,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,486.90. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

