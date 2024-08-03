FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Down 6.5%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.81 and last traded at $50.07. 102,941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 536,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.12.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $427,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,266.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,536 shares of company stock worth $1,900,394. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

